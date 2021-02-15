ALW’s Cinderella releases third piece of music ‘I Know I Have A Heart’ Feb 15, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali ALW’s Cinderella recorded a full album last year, which will be released this Spring. The brand-new musical from Webber has just released the third piece of music which is performed by Carrie Hope Fletcher. The new song is available now and the album is available to preorder for its Spring release ahead of the show opening this Spring in the West End. Tickets for ALW’s Cinderella are booking now!

Following the previous releases of music from Cinderella ‘Bad Cinderella’ and ‘Only You, Lonely You’ performed by Carrie Hope Fletcher and Ivano Turco respectively, comes the third piece of music to be released, ‘I Know I Have a Heart’. Polydor Records announced the release of the song on 12 February and it is available now. The new release is also performed by Carrie Hope Fletcher.

‘Bad Cinderella’ was released in October 2020 and has since been streamed 1.4million times globally. ‘Only You, Lonely You’ was the most previous release and was recently performed by Ivano Turco on the BBC’s Musicals The Greatest Show.

ALW’s Cinderella Album to be released this Spring!

The album will feature the cast of the highly anticipated new musical which is set to open late Spring 2021 at London’s Gillian Lynne Theatre. There will also be some surprise vocalists featured on the album. You can preorder the Cinderella album now and find more information here.

ALW’s Cinderella Cast and Creative Team

The title role of Cinderella will be played by Carrie Hope Fletcher. She has been treading the boards of West End and UK stages since she was a child and has starred in Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket), The Addams Family (UK Tour), Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre) and most recently played Fantine in Les Misérables (Sondheim Theatre).

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt will also star as the Stepmother and Ivano Turco will star as Prince Sebastian. Further casting is yet to be made. Keep an eye on our news page for the latest theatre updates.

The production is based on an original idea by Killing Eve writer Emerald Fennell. The brand-new score and lyrics are written by David Zippel. Andrew Lloyd Webber is reunited with director Laurence Connor and choreographer JoAnn M Hunter. Their previous collaborations include School of Rock and Joseph! which will return to the London Palladium this Summer! Further creative team announcements are yet to be made.

The album is available to preorder and tickets for Cinderella in the West End are now booking! You can listen to the latest releases now and secure your tickets for Cinderella and its highly anticipated opening in the West End!