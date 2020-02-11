David Tennant returns to the stage to star in Good at The Playhouse

Pictured: David Tennant in Broadchurch.

C.P. Taylor's Good starring David Tennant to run at the Playhouse Theatre!

It was rumoured back in 2018 that Scottish actor David Tennant would be starring in The Lover and The Collection as part of Jamie Lloyd's Pinter at the Pinter season. But then the critically acclaimed season came and went with no Tenth Doctor in sight, leaving his die-hard fans high and dry. Now the wait is finally over as the award-winning actor makes his West End return in Good after Jamie Lloyd's new season at The Playhouse concludes its run.

Good Playhouse Theatre cast and creatives

Last seen on the London stage in 2017's Don Juan in Soho at Wyndham's Theatre, David Tennant is set to take on the role of John Halder in C.P. Taylor's dark piece set in Frankfurt just before the Holocaust. Tennant will also be joined by cast members Elliot Levey and Fenella Woolgar. The Good play creative team features lighting design by Paule Constable, design by Vicki Mortimer, sound design by Paul Arditti, and musical direction by Nigel Lilley.

Further casting for Good along with the full creative team will be announced at a later date.

C.P. Taylor's Good play plot

Written by C.P. Taylor and commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1981, Good takes place in 1930s Germany and explores how a seemingly good man can be lured into committing deplorable acts against humanity. As a political commentary on the Holocaust, the play remains just as relevant in today's world as Donald Trump's America continues in its downward spiral towards totalitarianism.

What makes a man a good person? That's precisely the question John Halder finds himself asking. But sometimes what 'good people' might think are logical decisions are actually what blurs the fine line between good and sinister evil.

C.P. Taylor's groundbreaking work is widely regarded as one of the greatest English-language plays about the Holocaust of all time and you won't want to miss the brand-new production!

Good tickets for Good play starring David Tennant on sale noon tomorrow!

The Good David Tennant play is bound to be one of the hottest West End theatre events of the year! Due to the Scottish actor's A-list roles in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and Doctor Who, Good play tickets for the Playhouse Theatre run are subject to incredibly high demand!

