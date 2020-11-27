Gift Show Vouchers available exclusively with London Theatre Direct Nov 27, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The gift of theatre is always the perfect way to share the magic of live entertainment with the ones you love. This year, that gift is appreciated more than ever. What a perfect way to treat someone you care for than by gifting a unique and unforgettable experience. Now, you can gift vouchers for specific shows, the thought is there but with the added bonus of it being at the discretion of giftee. In 2021 we are looking forward to the return of our West End favourites, the big musicals, the classics, and the brand-new productions. We can’t wait to get back to the theatre. However, we understand it’s a little bit tricky to align calendars and stick to dates. So, our show vouchers are both a perfect solution and a heartfelt gift. See below for our Top 10 shows you can book as a gift.

Gift vouchers now available for all your favourite West End shows!

& Juliet

All the hits from pop music from the past three decades meets the Bards greatest tragedy. That’s right, & Juliet is the genius concoction of Max Martin music and Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. But with a twist! What if Juliet doesn’t kill herself? What if instead, Juliet gets a life? & Juliet is the must-see West End hit that is packed full of feel-good vibes. It’s the perfect show for a fun night out and will make the perfect gift!



Back to the Future

Time Travellers will want to set their time circuits to May 2021 because Back to the Future The Musical is opening at London’s Adelphi Theatre! Where we’re going, we don’t need roads, just tickets or show vouchers! The musical is written by the film writers Bob Gale and Bob Zemeckis and is accompanied by music from Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard! It’s going to be unmissable and the best gift for lovers of the franchise.



Cinderella

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s new musical Cinderella is set to open at the West End’s Gillian Lynne Theatre in Spring 2021. Theatregoers have been especially excited for this new production since Carrie Hope Fletcher performed single ‘Bad Cinderella’ on Children in Need, just a few weeks back! This musical comes from an A-list creative team, including acclaimed actress and screenwriter Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve).



Hairspray

You can’t stop the beat! Hairspray is returning to London starring Michael Ball as Edna Turnblad from Spring 2021! The beloved musical will open at the London Coliseum from 22 April and will feature an incredible cast including Lizzie Bea, Marisha Wallace, Paul Merton and Rita Simons. You won’t want to miss the return of this iconic musical next year.



Jersey Boys

Oh, what a night it will be when the Jersey Boy return to London! Frankie Vallie and the Four Seasons are coming to London’s Trafalgar Theatre from 14 April 2021! The highly anticipated award-winning musical is a sure-fire hit for theatre and music fans alike.



Les Miserables

Cameron Mackintosh’s iconic production is a staple in the West End and you will hear the people sing when its curtain goes up once more. Les Miserables is the classic tale of love, justice, injustice, redemption and revolution. It features many well-known numbers, having one of the most popular musical soundtracks, such as ‘I Dreamed a Dream’, ‘One Day More’ and ‘On My Own’. Vouchers for Les Miserables are bound to please any musical theatre fan!



Mamma Mia

Escape to the island of sun, love, friendship and all your favourite ABBA songs! Paradise awaits at the Novello Theatre in the form of the global phenomenon Mamma Mia. Join Sophie on her quest to find the father she never knew and her journey of self-discovery. The ultimate feel-good musical is a must-see and a definite crowd-pleaser.



Mary Poppins

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins is a magical escape unlike any other! The multi-award-winning musical, starring Zizi Strallen and Charlie Stemp, is practically perfect in every way! Take a trip to the West End’s Prince Edward Theatre and be transported to Cherry Tree Lane. The staged musical features all your favourite numbers such as 'Chim Chim Cher-ee’, ‘A Spoonful of Sugar’, ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’, and ‘Let’s Go Fly a Kite'.



The Lion King

Get lost in Serengeti Plains via a dazzling showcase of colour, stunning effects and majestic music. The Lion King is one of the world’s most visited stage musicals and is guaranteed to thrill audiences of all ages. Featuring the unforgettable soundtrack from Elton John and Tim Rice, the story of Simba comes to life before your eyes!



Wicked

The smash-hit musical Wicked is one of the must-see wonders of the West End! The incredible story of the witches of Oz, paired with the dynamic soundtrack from multi-Grammy and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, makes for an unforgettable experience of live entertainment.

