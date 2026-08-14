Meet the Cast of Into The Woods West End

With 11 Olivier Award nominations and a Best Musical Revival win , the production is one of the West End’s most anticipated returns.

The cast blends new and returning stars , including John Dagleish, Laura Pitt-Pulford, Simbi Akande and Kate Fleetwood, alongside several original performers.

Into The Woods returns to the West End at the Noel Coward Theatre from 22 September 2026 to 9 January 2027, following its Olivier Award-winning run at The Bridge Theatre.

Kate Fleetwood returns as the Witch, alongside Valda Aviks as Grandmother/Giant, Geoffrey Aymer as Cinderella's Father, Jennifer Hepburn as Cinderella's Stepmother/Alternate Witch, Hana Ichijo as Lucinda, Julie Jupp as Jack's Mother, Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson as Florinda and Gracie McGonigal as Little Red Ridinghood.

The current cast of Into the Woods West End includes new names John Dagleish as The Baker, Laura Pitt-Pulford as The Baker’s Wife, Simbi Akande as Cinderella, Lucas Koch as Rapuznel’s Prince, Fiona Finsbury as Rapunzel, Jack Quarton as the Steward, Keith Ramsay as Jack and Matthew Seadon-Young as Cinderella's Prince/Wolf.

Into The Woods is back in London’s West End after a hugely successful run at the Bridge Theatre , Olivier Award winning for the Best Musical Revival. With Sondheim lyric genius and this stellar cast, old and new, Into The Woods is a must-see. Meet the cast making the magic happen at the Noel Coward Theatre from 22nd September.

Who plays the Baker in Into The Woods West End?

The Baker in Into The Woods is played by the Olivier Award-winning John Dagleish and most recently, winner of Best Actor in a Musical for his role as Benjamin Button in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. His film and TV credits include Legacy of Spies (BBC) and The Little Mermaid (Disney).

Who plays the Baker’s Wife in Into The Woods London?

The Baker’s Wife is played by Laura Pitt-Pulford. Her theatre credits include Standing at the Sky’s Edge (Gillian Lynne Theatre), Falsettos (The Other Palace), Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (Regent’s Open Air Theatre) in which she was Olivier award nominated.

Who plays Cinderella in Into The Woods?

Cinderella in West End’s Into the Woods is played by Simbi Akande. Her theatre credits include Hamilton (Victoria Palace Theatre), The Great British Bake Off - The Musical (Everyman Theatre), The Prince of Egypt (Dominion Theatre).

Who plays Little Red Ridinghood in Into The Woods West End?

Gracie McGonigal plays Little Red Ridinghood in the Into The Woods West End transfer, she was also a part of the original cast at the Bridge Theatre. Her previous credits include The Little Big Things (@sohoplace), The Crucible (National Theatre and West End), Fan Girls (Lyric Hammersmith). She is also a series regular as Hazel in Bridgerton (Netflix).

Who plays the Prince in Into The Woods London?

There are two princes in Into The Woods musical, Rapunzel’s prince is played by Lucas Koch. Koch’s theatre credits include Cabaret (Kit Kat Club), Evita (London Palladium), Kiss Me Kate (Barbican) and Choir of Man (Arts Theatre).

Matthew Seadon-Young plays Cinderella’s Prince as well as the Wolf. His theatre credits include Shucked (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre), Death of Salesman (Young Vic and West End), Company (Gieguld Theatre) and Big Fish (The Other Palace). His film credits include Pride and Les Miserables.

Who plays Rapunzel in Into The Woods?

Fiona Finsbury plays Rapunzel in the West End transfer of Into The Woods. Her theatre credits include Phantom of the Opera (His Majesty’s Theatre), Orfeus (Young Vic), La Boheme (Hampstead Garden Opera).

Who plays the Steward in Into The Woods West End?

Jack Quarton originally played the Steward in the Bridge Theatre’s Into The Woods and returns to the role for the transfer. His previous credits include The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (Southwark Playhouse and West End), Amelie (Criterion Theatre), The Wicker Husband (Watermill Theatre).

Who plays the Witch in Into The Woods London?

The award-winning Kate Fleetwood returns to the role of the Witch in the Into The Woods West End transfer. She was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical for her performance as the witch. She was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance as Lady Macbeth (Chichester Festival Theatre, West End, Broadway).

Some of her film credits include London Road (2015), Les Miserables (2012), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (2010) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015).

Who plays Jack in Into The Woods?

Jack in Into The Woods West End is played by Keith Ramsey. His credits include Shucked (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre), The Play That Goes Wrong (Duchess Theatre) and Eve: All About Her (Soho Theatre) which he won The Stage Edinburgh Award for Acting Excellence.

**Who plays Cinderella’s Stepmother in Into the Woods? **

Jennifer Hepburn returns as Cinderella’s Stepmother in the West End transfer of Into the Woods, as well as the cover Witch. Her previous credits include Mamma Mia! (Novello Theatre), Les Miserables (Sondheim Theatre) and the 25th Anniversary Concert (O2) and Anything Goes (Broadway).

Who plays the Stepsisters in Into The Woods London?

Hana Ichijo plays Lucinda, one part of the stepsisters in Into The Woods musical. She was a part of the original Bridge Theatre cast. Her credits include A Christmas Carol (Old Vic) and The Producers (Menier Chocolate Factory).

Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson plays Florinda, the other stepsister in Into The Woods, she was also from the original cast at the Bridge Theatre. Her credits include Pippin (Charing Cross Theatre), 42nd Street (Theatre Royal Drury Lane) and was apart of the workshop process for Heathers (The Other Palace).

Who else is in the wider cast of Into The Woods?

When fairytale worlds collide, there are many more characters in the story such as Cinderella’s father who is played by Geoffrey Aymer, credits include Wicked Part 1 and 2 (Universal Pictures), Wizard of Oz (London Palladium) and Casualty (BBC). Jack’s Mother is played by Julie Jupp (credits include Old Vic’s A Christmas Carol, Regent’s Park La Cage Aux Folles and A Midsummer Night’s Dream). Valda Aviks plays Red Ridinghood’s Grandmother and the Giant, her credits include The Addams Famly (UK Tour), Funny Girl (Menier Chocolate Factory and Savoy) and Once (Phoenix Theatre). Narrating Into the Woods is Michael S. Siegal who also appears as the Mysterious Man. His credits include Fiddler on the Roof (Regent’s Open Air Theatre and Barbican), Gypsy (Royal Exchange) and Coronation Street.

Completing our cast as standbys are Hollie Aires, Sabrina Aloueche, Jacob Fowler, Adam Robert Lewis, Sophie Linder-Lee, Toby Turpin and Elsie Watson.

Into The Woods FAQs

Where is Into The Woods playing in London?

Into The Woods is taking over the Noel Coward Theatre in London’s West End. Located on St Martin’s Lane with the closest tube station, Leicester Square and Charing Cross a short walk away.

**When is Into The Woods back in the West End? **

Into The Woods returns to London from 22nd September 2026 and is back for a strictly limited run until 9 January 2027.

Why see Into The Woods West End?

Into The Woods much anticipated West End transfer is followed by a hugely successful run at the Bridge Theatre. The acclaimed revival earned 11 Olivier Award nominations and won Best Musical Revival.