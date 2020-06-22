[Lockdown] Theatre Direct returns to Insta Live in full force with Olivia Moore kicking off Week 11! Jun 22, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels After taking a brief hiatus in solidarity with recent events, LTD's [Lockdown] Theatre Direct is back in full force for a whole new week of theatrical goodies. We all have been starving for some West End musical action. Now with Andrew Lloyd Webber's ambitious plans to prove shows can get back up and running in a safe manner, perhaps the return of the stage is just around the corner! In the meantime, let's all think positive thoughts and celebrate the performing arts with Week 11 of [Lockdown] Theatre Direct. Here's the line-up we got in store for you this time around:

Olivia Moore, Evelyn Hoskins, and Caroline Sheen get ready to take you to West End wonderland this week! Be sure to catch them on LTD's Insta.

Lockdown Takeover with Olivia Moore - All Day Tuesday (23 June 2020) on Instagram Stories / Live

This time, [Lockdown] Theatre Direct gets super Waitress-y. Kicking off Week 11 tomorrow will be none other than Olivia Moore, who is perhaps best known for covering the roles of Dawn and Jenna, as well as ensemble roles in the West End transfer production of Waitress The Musical. Moore is also noted for appearing in Heathers: The Musical at The Other Palace alongside Cinderella star Carrie Hope Fletcher.

Moore will be taking over London Theatre Direct's Instagram profile for a day, showing you a day in the lockdown life of a London musical theatre actress. Get ready for an all-day insider look complete with entertaining IGTV videos and snapshots. Don't miss it!

Instagram Live Q&A: Coffee with Caroline Sheen @ 11am on Wednesday (24 June 2020)

Next up on our Week 11 LTD line-up is the fabulous Welsh actress Caroline Sheen, perhaps best known for winning a Helen Hayes Award for her portrayal of Mary Poppins on the National Tour of America. Predominantly a West End actress, Sheen's other stage credits include Grease at the Cambridge Theatre, The Witches of Eastwick at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, the original London cast of Mamma Mia! at the Prince Edward Theatre, Les Miserables at the Palace Theatre, and the Donmar Warehouse production of City of Angels.

On Wednesday, Caroline Sheen will be answering your questions and more over a hot cuppa this Wednesday morning. So brew yourself up a coffee or start seeping your teabags beforehand and get your questions ready for this live Q&A on the LTD Instagram page.

LTD Friday Night Live Insta Concert + Q&A with Evelyn Hoskins @ 7pm on Friday (26 June 2020)

Most recently known for playing Dawn in Waitress at the Adelphi Theatre, Evelyn Hoskins is set to perform a mini-concert of musical numbers on LTD's Instagram Live this Friday night at 7pm complete with a short Q&A.

Other theatre credits of Evelyn Hoskins' include the role of Cecile Caldwell in the Edinburgh Fringe run of Cruel Intentions The Musical, Bonnie & Clyde at The Other Palace, and Alice in Alice's House of Cards at the Royal Festival Hall at Southbank Centre, London.