Lyric Hammersmith to screen A Doll's House for free on YouTube on 20 May May 11, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels London's Lyric Hammersmith has announced a free screening of A Doll's House* this month on YouTube. The production, which ran last autumn, will only be available to watch for a limited time on the venue's YouTube channel on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 from 2.30pm until midnight UK time. The Lyric play received overwhelming praise during the time of it's run. In her review of A Doll's House for London Theatre Direct, Sandra Howell called Tanika Gupta's adaptation "highly original and innovative" and praised her for "building on the tension and shock of the original." Be sure to catch this special stream next week! *Please note that this is NOT the Jamie Lloyd production of A Doll's House starring Jessica Chastain, which was meant to run at the Playhouse Theatre this summer.

Irish theatre director Rachel O'Riordan said: "A Doll’s House was the first production I programmed and directed as the new Artistic Director of the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, it embodies everything I want the Lyric to be for our audience – world-class theatre, a reimagined classic text, showcasing exceptional talent and celebrating our 125-year-old theatre. I’m delighted that we’re able to share this recording for free so that more people can enjoy this production within our beautiful theatre."

A Doll's House opened at the Lyric Hammersmith in London in September 2019. The upcoming stream on YouTube from 2.30pm until midnight 20 May 2020 will be available free of charge. However, the Lyric is asking for those who can to donate to their Lyric Recovery Fund to help support its existence after the COVID-19 lockdown.

Donate to the Lyric Recovery Fund here.



About Tanika Gupta's adaptation of A Doll's House

Gupta's new take on the classic Ibsen play explores racial divides, ownership, and gender politics in late 19th-century Calcutta. The role of Niru – known as Nora in the original source material – was played by Anjana Vasan (Summer and Smoke, Rutherford and Son) who was nominated for the 2019 Evening Standard Award for Best Actress, eventually losing to Maggie Smith who won for her performance in A German Life at the Bridge Theatre.

Niru's husband Tom Helmer – known as Torvald in the original – was portrayed by Elliot Cowan (An Ideal Husband). The 2019 Lyric Hammersmith cast of A Doll's House also starred Arinder Sadhra as Uma, Arun Ghosh as Masterji, Assad Zaman as Kaushik Da, Colin Tierney as Dr Rank, and Tripti Tripuraneni as Mrs Lahiri.

The 2019 Lyric Hammersmith creative team for A Doll's House featured designer Lily Arnold, sound designer Gregory Clarke, lighting designer Kevin Treacy, composer Arun Ghosh, and casting director Stuart Burt CDG.

What is on at the Lyric Hammersmith after coronavirus?

