More West End favourites get involved for Lockdown Theatre [Direct] Week 5 Apr 27, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Week 4 of Lockdown Theatre [Direct] was taken over by Six the Musical queens, and they’ll be dominating this week’s Instagram series once again. This week will have a full line-up, bringing back all our favourite events, starting with our Coffee With Q&A and ending with another amazing LTD Friday Night Live. Read below to see what West End stars from our favourite shows will be on the lineup this week.

Courtney Stapleton and Eloise Davies kick of week 5 of Lockdown Theatre [Direct]

Coffee with Courtney Stapleton & Eloise Davies – Tuesday 28 April @ 5pm

This week's Live Q&A will be hosted by not just one but two West End performers! Courtney Stapleton and Eloise Davies will be answering your questions over a late afternoon Coffee With session. Courtney Stapleton was performing in the West End production of Dear Evan Hansen as Cover Zoe Murphy/Alana Beck before the theatres closed. She is popularly known for her time in Six the Musical, where she was first cover Jane Seymour and Catherine Parr, but did indeed play all six queens. Her other musical theatre credits include Bat Out of Hell, Mamma Mia and Les Miserables. Eloise Davies was playing Brooke Lohst in Be More Chill at London’s The Other Palace. She also recently played the role of Frenchy in Grease (UK & Ireland tour).

The couple are isolating together and have a YouTube channel which you can check out here. To get involved in the Q&A make sure you head to our Instagram page at 5pm with a beverage of your choice at the ready and click on our icon when you see the live tab. Alternatively, you can turn our notifications for live videos on so you will be alerted when it starts.

Lockdown Takeover: Tarinn Callender – Wednesday 29 April, All Day

Our Lockdown Takeover will be hosted by Tarinn Callender who will continue the series in showing us the day in the life of a performer in lockdown. Tarinn joined the West End Come From Away cast this year, where he plays Bob and other roles. He made his West End debut in the original London cast of Hamilton, in which he played the dual roles of Hercules Mulligan and James Madison.

Tarinn will be taking us through his day in Lockdown which you can watch on our Instagram stories throughout the day on Wednesday. Turn on story notifications so you can stay up to date.

Baking Live with Christopher Parkinson & Sophie Isaacs – Thursday 30 April @ 2pm

Move over Nigella, our favourite West End baking duo will be returning for a live baking session and a chat, this Thursday afternoon. Lockdown is better with baking and even more so when you’re not alone. It’s basically Great British Bake Off but everyone is a winner. Make sure you tune into our Instagram Live at 2pm on Thursday and have your ingredients ready if you want to bake along*.

*This week's bake and the ingredients needed will be posted in due course on our Instagram story and Twitter.

LTD Friday Night Live: Grace Mouat – Friday 1 May @ 7pm

This week's Instagram Live concert will be hosted by Grace Mouat and we couldn’t be more excited! Grace is currently (before theatres closed due to COVID19) appearing in & Juliet as first cover Juliet and Judith. Grace is also well known for being Dance Captain and alternate queen in Six the Musical (West End & UK tour), having played all the roles. Grace also has a Youtube channel which you can check here.

Make sure you tune in to our Instagram Live at 7pm on Friday for a free concert from Grace Mouat!