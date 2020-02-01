What's closing in London Theatre this month? (February 2020) Feb 1, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali It might still be winter but at least it’s no longer January! Thankfully the West End is always there to keep us warm with its incredible London Theatre. Although, as ever, some shows won’t be around forever and must close their doors to make way for new productions. If you’ve been waiting forever for that post-Christmas payday before treating yourself to a theatre trip, then here are some shows you need to see before they close this month.

The Gift finishes its run at the Theatre Royal Stratford East in the middle of the month.

The Gift (closes 15 February)

An outrageous new comedy has gone down a shocking storm in London theatre as it is so quintessentially British. This shocking comedy-drama is all about imperialism, cross-racial adoption, cultural appropriation and tea parties with no other than Queen Victoria herself. Eclipse made their debut with this production of The Gift; their aim is to deliver diverse programming in theatres across the country. These tickets are highly sought after for this limited run at Theatre Royal Stratford East but act quickly and you can secure tickets for The Gift now!

Carmen (closes 27 February)

Calixto Bieito’s acclaimed production of Carmen, one of the most popular and frequently performed operas and no doubt one of the most desirable as the protagonist invokes a hunger and desire in men that causes them to become besotted and fall madly in love. Carmen tickets at the iconic West End Venue London Coliseum are still available and you won’t want to miss this fiery opera. Book your tickets for Carmen before the show closes 27 February 2020!

Cyrano de Bergerac (closes 29 February)

Jamie Lloyd’s Cyrano de Bergerac starring James McAvoy at London’s Playhouse Theatre has been a sure-fire hit in the West End. Written by Edmond Rostand and freely adapted by Martin Crimp, this love story gone wrong has been one of the most sought after shows of the season. If you fancy something a little different for Valentine’s Day this year, then a trip to see acclaimed actor James McAvoy deliver an outstanding performance is a must. Be quick to book tickets for Cyrano de Bergerac whilst limited availability lasts!

Touching the Void (closes 29 February)

War Horse creator Tom Morris’s newly celebrated project Touching the Void is playing at the West End’s Duke of York’s Theatre following its sell-out world premiere in 2018. Tickets for Touching the Void have been highly sought after and there’s no doubt as to why; based on the internationally best-selling memoir and the adapted BAFTA-winning film by Joe Simpson. The story is based on his true-life events and his fight for survival in the Andes when he is trapped in an inescapable crevasse. Don’t miss this incredible stage adaptation that will have you gripped in your seats, holding on for dear life as you are swept up by the shocking events that unfold.

Also closing in February 2020…

Girl From the North Country closes at the Gielgud Theatre on 1 February 2020.

Frank Skinner Showbiz closes at the Garrick Theatre on 15 February 2020.

maliphantworks3 closes at The Coronet Theatre on 22 February 2020.

Poet In Da Corner closes at The Royal Court Theatre on 22 February 2020.

