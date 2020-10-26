Second Annual Black British Theatre Award winners announced, including & Juliet's own Miriam-Teak Lee
| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
Winners of the 2020 Black British Theatre Awards have been announced with & Juliet star Miriam-Teak Lee taking home another award for Best Female Actor in a Musical following her Laurence Olivier Award win on the same night. Read the full list of winners below.
Black British Theatre Award winners announced in full
This year's winners for the 2nd Annual Black British Theatre Awards were announced in a pre-taped ceremony recorded at the Young Vic earlier this month and broadcast via Sky Arts. The BBTAs recognise arts excellence among the Black Britsh Community and held their inaugural ceremony last year.
Miriam-Teak Lee walked home with Best Female Actor in a Musical for her performance in & Juliet while the award for Best Director went to Nadia Latif for her Young Vic production of Fairview.
Guest presenters at the BBTAs this year included Danny Sapani (Black Panther), Obioma Ugoala (Hamilton), Dawn Hope (Equity Councillor, Follies), and Jamael Westman (Hamilton).
List of 2020 BBTA winners in full
BEST DIRECTOR AWARD FOR A PLAY OR MUSICAL
Nadia Latif, Fairview, Young Vic Theatre
BEST PRODUCER AWARD
Adrian Grant, Thriller Live, Lyric Theatre
BEST CHOREOGRAPHER AWARD
Kenrick ‘H2O' Sandy MBE, REDD, Barbican Theatre
BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE IN A DANCE PRODUCTION AWARD
Kenrick ‘H2O' Sandy MBE, REDD, Barbican Theatre
BEST DANCE PRODUCTION AWARD
Ingoma, Ballet Black, Barbican Theatre
BEST USE OF INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY
'Nicole Raquel Dennis and Ryan Carter, Turn Up, Cadogan Hall
LIGHT AND SOUND RECOGNITION AWARD
Carmen Wright
COSTUME DESIGN RECOGNITION AWARD
Natalie Pryce
BOOK AND LYRICS RECOGNITION AWARD
Arinzé Kene
MUSICAL DIRECTOR RECOGNITION AWARD
Ian Oakley
CASTING DIRECTOR RECOGNITION AWARD
Isabella Odoffin
BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A PLAY
Rakie Ayola, On Bear Ridge, Royal Court Theatre
BEST MALE ACTOR IN A PLAY
Valentine Olukoga, The Fishermen, Trafalgar Studios
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR IN A PLAY
Cherrelle Skeete, The High Table, Bush Theatre
BEST SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR IN A PLAY
Nari Blair-Mangat, Cyrano de Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre
BEST PRODUCTION PLAY
Death of a Salesman, Piccadilly Theatre
BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL AWARD
Miriam-Teak Lee, & Juliet, The Shaftesbury Theatre
BEST MALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL AWARD
Noah Thomas,Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Apollo Theatre
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL AWARD
Nicole Raquel Dennis, Dear Evan Hansen, Noël Coward Theatre
BEST SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL AWARD
Nicholas McLean, Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre
BEST MUSICAL PRODUCTION AWARD
Thriller Live, Lyric Theatre
LGBTQ CHAMPION AWARD
Layton Williams
DISABILITY CHAMPION AWARD
Rachel Nwokoro
BEST TEACHER OF PERFORMING ARTS AS A SUBJECT AWARD
David Blake, WAC Arts
BEST RECENT GRADUATE AWARD
Tonye Scott-Obene, Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Shirley Thompson