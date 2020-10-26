Second Annual Black British Theatre Award winners announced, including & Juliet's own Miriam-Teak Lee

Miriam-Teak Lee is living larger than life after scoring not one, but two major awards in a single night: an Olivier and a BBTA!

Black British Theatre Award winners announced in full

This year's winners for the 2nd Annual Black British Theatre Awards were announced in a pre-taped ceremony recorded at the Young Vic earlier this month and broadcast via Sky Arts. The BBTAs recognise arts excellence among the Black Britsh Community and held their inaugural ceremony last year.

Miriam-Teak Lee walked home with Best Female Actor in a Musical for her performance in & Juliet while the award for Best Director went to Nadia Latif for her Young Vic production of Fairview.

Guest presenters at the BBTAs this year included Danny Sapani (Black Panther), Obioma Ugoala (Hamilton), Dawn Hope (Equity Councillor, Follies), and Jamael Westman (Hamilton).

List of 2020 BBTA winners in full

BEST DIRECTOR AWARD FOR A PLAY OR MUSICAL

Nadia Latif, Fairview, Young Vic Theatre

BEST PRODUCER AWARD

Adrian Grant, Thriller Live, Lyric Theatre

BEST CHOREOGRAPHER AWARD

Kenrick ‘H2O' Sandy MBE, REDD, Barbican Theatre

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE IN A DANCE PRODUCTION ​AWARD

Kenrick ‘H2O' Sandy MBE, REDD, Barbican Theatre

BEST DANCE PRODUCTION AWARD

Ingoma, Ballet Black, Barbican Theatre

BEST USE OF INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY

'Nicole Raquel Dennis and Ryan Carter, Turn Up, Cadogan Hall

LIGHT AND SOUND RECOGNITION AWARD

Carmen Wright

COSTUME DESIGN RECOGNITION AWARD

Natalie Pryce

BOOK AND LYRICS RECOGNITION AWARD

Arinzé Kene

MUSICAL DIRECTOR RECOGNITION AWARD

Ian Oakley

CASTING DIRECTOR RECOGNITION AWARD

Isabella Odoffin

BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A PLAY

Rakie Ayola, On Bear Ridge, Royal Court Theatre

BEST MALE ACTOR IN A PLAY

Valentine Olukoga, The Fishermen, Trafalgar Studios

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR IN A PLAY

Cherrelle Skeete, The High Table, Bush Theatre

BEST SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR IN A PLAY

Nari Blair-Mangat, Cyrano de Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre

BEST PRODUCTION PLAY

Death of a Salesman, Piccadilly Theatre

BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL AWARD

Miriam-Teak Lee, & Juliet, The Shaftesbury Theatre

BEST MALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL AWARD

Noah Thomas,Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Apollo Theatre

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL AWARD

Nicole Raquel Dennis, Dear Evan Hansen, Noël Coward Theatre

BEST SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL AWARD

Nicholas McLean, Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre

BEST MUSICAL PRODUCTION AWARD

Thriller Live, Lyric Theatre

LGBTQ CHAMPION AWARD

Layton Williams

DISABILITY CHAMPION AWARD

Rachel Nwokoro

BEST TEACHER OF PERFORMING ARTS AS A SUBJECT AWARD

David Blake, WAC Arts

BEST RECENT GRADUATE AWARD

Tonye Scott-Obene, Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Shirley Thompson