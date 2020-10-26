Second Annual Black British Theatre Award winners announced, including & Juliet's own Miriam-Teak Lee

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

Winners of the 2020 Black British Theatre Awards have been announced with & Juliet star Miriam-Teak Lee taking home another award for Best Female Actor in a Musical following her Laurence Olivier Award win on the same night. Read the full list of winners below.

Miriam-Teak Lee is living larger than life after scoring not one, but two major awards in a single night: an Olivier and a BBTA!

Black British Theatre Award winners announced in full

This year's winners for the 2nd Annual Black British Theatre Awards were announced in a pre-taped ceremony recorded at the Young Vic earlier this month and broadcast via Sky Arts. The BBTAs recognise arts excellence among the Black Britsh Community and held their inaugural ceremony last year.

Miriam-Teak Lee walked home with Best Female Actor in a Musical for her performance in & Juliet while the award for Best Director went to Nadia Latif for her Young Vic production of Fairview. 

Guest presenters at the BBTAs this year included Danny Sapani (Black Panther), Obioma Ugoala (Hamilton), Dawn Hope (Equity Councillor, Follies), and Jamael Westman (Hamilton).

List of 2020 BBTA winners in full

BEST DIRECTOR AWARD FOR A PLAY OR MUSICAL
Nadia Latif, Fairview, Young Vic Theatre

BEST PRODUCER AWARD
Adrian Grant, Thriller Live, Lyric Theatre

BEST CHOREOGRAPHER AWARD
Kenrick ‘H2O' Sandy MBE, REDD, Barbican Theatre

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE IN A DANCE PRODUCTION ​AWARD
Kenrick ‘H2O' Sandy MBE, REDD, Barbican Theatre

BEST DANCE PRODUCTION AWARD
Ingoma, Ballet Black, Barbican Theatre

BEST USE OF INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY
'Nicole Raquel Dennis and Ryan Carter, Turn Up, Cadogan Hall

LIGHT AND SOUND RECOGNITION AWARD
Carmen Wright

COSTUME DESIGN RECOGNITION AWARD
Natalie Pryce

BOOK AND LYRICS RECOGNITION AWARD
Arinzé Kene

MUSICAL DIRECTOR RECOGNITION AWARD
Ian Oakley

CASTING DIRECTOR RECOGNITION AWARD
Isabella Odoffin

BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A PLAY
Rakie Ayola, On Bear Ridge, Royal Court Theatre

BEST MALE ACTOR IN A PLAY
Valentine Olukoga, The Fishermen, Trafalgar Studios

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR IN A PLAY
Cherrelle Skeete, The High Table, Bush Theatre

BEST SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR IN A PLAY
Nari Blair-Mangat, Cyrano de Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre

BEST PRODUCTION PLAY
Death of a Salesman, Piccadilly Theatre

BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL AWARD
Miriam-Teak Lee, & Juliet, The Shaftesbury Theatre

BEST MALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL AWARD
Noah Thomas,Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Apollo Theatre

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL AWARD
Nicole Raquel Dennis, Dear Evan Hansen, Noël Coward Theatre

BEST SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL AWARD
Nicholas McLean, Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre

BEST MUSICAL PRODUCTION AWARD
Thriller Live, Lyric Theatre

LGBTQ CHAMPION AWARD
Layton Williams

DISABILITY CHAMPION AWARD
Rachel Nwokoro

BEST TEACHER OF PERFORMING ARTS AS A SUBJECT AWARD
David Blake, WAC Arts

BEST RECENT GRADUATE AWARD
Tonye Scott-Obene, Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Shirley Thompson

