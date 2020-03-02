& Juliet and Come From Away win big at the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards
Posted on
| By Jade Ali
Ever since the nominees were announced, fans went into a frenzy of voting for their favourites, and everyone waited eagerly for the winners to be announced. New musical & Juliet was nominated for a whopping 13 awards and took home 6 of them including Best Actress Musical (congratulations Miriam-Teak Lee). Come From Away also did exceedingly well, winning 5 awards, including Best Musical (now that’s how you celebrate your 1st birthday in the West End!) Other winners include the likes of Andrew Scott and Claire Foy. Read below for the full list of winners…
The 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards winners
Best Actor
Andrew Scott for Present Laughter (Old Vic)
Best Actress
Claire Foy for Lungs (Old Vic)
Best Supporting Actor
Hammed Animashaun for A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Bridge Theatre)
Best Supporting Actress
Sophie Thompson for Present Laughter (Old Vic)
Best Actor in a musical
Sam Tutty for Dear Evan Hansen (Noel Coward Theatre)
Best Actress in a musical
Miriam-Teak Lee for & Juliet (Shaftesbury Theatre)
Best Supporting Actor in a musical
Jack Loxton for Dear Evan Hansen (Noel Coward Theatre)
Best Supporting Actress in a musical
Rachel Tucker for Come From Away (Phoenix Theatre)
Best New Play
Life of Pi (Sheffield Theatres; transferring to London’s Wyndham’s Theatre)
Best Play Revival
Betrayal (Harold Pinter Theatre)
Best New Musical
Come From Away (Phoenix Theatre)
Best Musical Revival
Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre)
Best Off-West End Production
Falsettos (Other Palace)
Best Regional Production
The Color Purple (Leicester Curve)
Best Choreography
Kelly Devine for Come From Away (Phoenix Theatre)
Best Costume Design
Paloma Young for & Juliet (Shaftesbury Theatre)
Best Direction
Jamie Lloyd for Evita (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre)
Best Graphic Direction
Dewynters for & Juliet (Shaftesbury Theatre)
Best Lighting Design
Howard Hudson for & Juliet (Shaftesbury Theatre)
Best Musical Direction
Ian Eisenbrath, Alan Berry and team for Come From Away (Phoenix Theatre)
Best Set Design
Soutra Gilmour for & Juliet (Shaftesbury Theatre)
Best Sound Design
Gareth Owen for Come From Away (Phoenix Theatre)
Best Video Design
Andrzej Goudling for & Juliet (Shaftesbury Theatre)
BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical
Six (Arts Theatre)