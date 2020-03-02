& Juliet and Come From Away win big at the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards

Ever since the nominees were announced, fans went into a frenzy of voting for their favourites, and everyone waited eagerly for the winners to be announced. New musical & Juliet was nominated for a whopping 13 awards and took home 6 of them including Best Actress Musical (congratulations Miriam-Teak Lee). Come From Away also did exceedingly well, winning 5 awards, including Best Musical (now that’s how you celebrate your 1st birthday in the West End!) Other winners include the likes of Andrew Scott and Claire Foy. Read below for the full list of winners…