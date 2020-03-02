Remaining time: 
    & Juliet and Come From Away win big at the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    Ever since the nominees were announced, fans went into a frenzy of voting for their favourites, and everyone waited eagerly for the winners to be announced. New musical & Juliet was nominated for a whopping 13 awards and took home 6 of them including Best Actress Musical (congratulations Miriam-Teak Lee). Come From Away also did exceedingly well, winning 5 awards, including Best Musical (now that’s how you celebrate your 1st birthday in the West End!) Other winners include the likes of Andrew Scott and Claire Foy. Read below for the full list of winners…

    Best Actor

    Andrew Scott for Present Laughter (Old Vic)

    Best Actress

    Claire Foy for Lungs (Old Vic)

    Best Supporting Actor

    Hammed Animashaun for A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Bridge Theatre)

    Best Supporting Actress

    Sophie Thompson for Present Laughter (Old Vic)

    Best Actor in a musical

    Sam Tutty for Dear Evan Hansen (Noel Coward Theatre)

    Best Actress in a musical

    Miriam-Teak Lee for & Juliet (Shaftesbury Theatre)

    Best Supporting Actor in a musical

    Jack Loxton for Dear Evan Hansen (Noel Coward Theatre)

    Best Supporting Actress in a musical

    Rachel Tucker for Come From Away (Phoenix Theatre)

    Best New Play

    Life of Pi (Sheffield Theatres; transferring to London’s Wyndham’s Theatre)

    Best Play Revival

    Betrayal (Harold Pinter Theatre)

    Best New Musical

    Come From Away (Phoenix Theatre)

    Best Musical Revival

    Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre)

    Best Off-West End Production

    Falsettos (Other Palace)

    Best Regional Production

    The Color Purple (Leicester Curve)

    Best Choreography

    Kelly Devine for Come From Away (Phoenix Theatre)

    Best Costume Design

    Paloma Young for & Juliet (Shaftesbury Theatre)

    Best Direction

    Jamie Lloyd for Evita (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre)

    Best Graphic Direction

    Dewynters for & Juliet (Shaftesbury Theatre)

    Best Lighting Design

    Howard Hudson for & Juliet (Shaftesbury Theatre)

    Best Musical Direction

    Ian Eisenbrath, Alan Berry and team for Come From Away (Phoenix Theatre)

    Best Set Design

    Soutra Gilmour for & Juliet (Shaftesbury Theatre)

    Best Sound Design

    Gareth Owen for Come From Away (Phoenix Theatre)

    Best Video Design

    Andrzej Goudling for & Juliet (Shaftesbury Theatre)

    BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical

    Six (Arts Theatre)

