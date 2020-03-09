Perfect Mother’s Day Theatre Gift Mar 9, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Mother’s Day is on the horizon and, with just under 2 weeks to go, you’re probably starting to worry about the perfect gift. Well, don’t worry because we have you covered! Below is a selection of West End shows that will make the most excellent treat for your mum. We’ve really rounded up a great list of London theatre tickets that will have you spoilt for choice, so if you’re looking to pass the decision making on, then we have gift vouchers available!

Mamma Mia West End tickets make the perfect Mother's Day gift!

Mamma Mia

At its core Mamma Mia is a celebration of the bond between mother and daughter, it’s a story of self-discovery, love and friendship. Tickets for Mamma Mia London guarantees not just the ultimate feel-good night out in the West End but an escape to a Greek Island – surely your mum will be thrilled with that?! The musical has been playing in the West End for over 20 years and audiences can still not get enough, making it one of the most popular shows to see. A story told through the hits of ABBA is certain to have anyone feeling like a Dancing Queen.

Hairspray

The West End revival of Hairspray starring Michael Ball just has Mother’s Day gift written all over it. This multi-award-winning musical is a beloved hit with theatre fans and the 2020 production is already proving popular with tickets booking up fast, way ahead of its first show on 23 April 2020. The soundtrack features all our favourites such as ‘Good Morning, Baltimore’, ‘Welcome to the 60s’ and ‘You Can’t Stop The Beat’. The cast sees Sir Michael Ball reprise his role as Edna Turnblad, and is joined by Lizzie Bea as Tracy, Marisha Wallace as Motormouth Maybelle, Paul Merton as Wilbur Turnblad, Rita Simons as Velma Von Tussle and Jonny Amies as Link Larkin. London Hairspray tickets are sure to have your mum shimmying and shaking this Mother’s Day!

& Juliet

The majority of the world are familiar with William Shakespeare’s greatest tragedy ‘Romeo & Juliet’ and its drastic ending, but what if that wasn’t the ending? What if instead that was the beginning and Juliet doesn’t kill herself? She has her whole life to live and she’s going to live it. If you think your mum would be thrilled with feeling on top of the world for 2 and a half hours, then get her tickets to see & Juliet at the West End’s Shaftesbury Theatre. The new musical is nominated for an impressive 9 Olivier Awards including Best New Musical. This show is absolutely unmissable and is a night you or your mum won’t forget!

9 to 5: The Musical

If you think your mum is looking for a night full of laughter, then look no further than 9 to 5: The Musical! It’s based on the 1980 film of the same name that starred the queen of country herself Dolly Parton and features the same beloved characters and music and lyrics by Dolly too! 9 to 5 is a hilarious, girl power musical that is bound to please your mum, or your aunt or your nan! The West End production also boasts an incredible cast featuring Louise Redknapp, Bonnie Langford and Brian Conley. Be sure to book tickets for 9 to 5: The Musical this Mother’s Day and ensure your loved one doesn’t miss out on seeing this

Waitress

This hit musical comedy won the West End over just as it did with Broadway, the London production having just celebrated its first birthday at the Adelphi Theatre. Waitress tickets are still as hot as pie straight out of the oven and has theatregoers going back for second, third and fourth helpings! Waitress has music and lyrics from multi-Grammy Award-winner Sara Bareilles who is currently starring as Jenna. Jenna is a waitress who bakes all her troubles away and buries her head in pie when the going gets tough. Everything changes for Jenna when she finds out she’s pregnant with her abusive husband's baby but can she find a way out from her loveless marriage for them both.

