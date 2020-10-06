The Show Must Go On! Palace Theatre tickets are selling fast (like literally)!

The Show Must Go On! is a celebration of all things West End! Support the return of theatre today while tickets last!

It's no secret. Everyone is itching to get back into the theatre (safely of course)! Excitement is mounting after the return of SIX was announced followed by the anticipated return of The Play That Goes Wrong. It may seem like a long road ahead but there's a light at the end of the tunnel! Celebrate the return of West End theatre with tickets to The Show Must Go On! charity production.

The Show Must Go On! cast and creatives

Confirmed to appear in 2020's unmissable theatrical event are the casts of such West End favourites as The Book of Mormon, & Juliet, Come From Away, The Lion King, Dear Evan Hansen, Mamma Mia, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Wicked, Matilda, SIX, The Prince of Egypt, and TINA The Musical. More shows are set to join in on the fun with an all-star cast set to be announced very soon!

The production is directed by Anna Fox and Luke Sheppard and features set design by Soutra Gilmour, video design by Fray Studio, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Adam Fisher, and Stephen Brooker as conductor.

