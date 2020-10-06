The Show Must Go On! Palace Theatre tickets are selling fast (like literally)!

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

If you've been looking for some cold hard evidence of just how eager West End fans are to return to the theatre, look no further! Tickets for The Show Must Go On! charity concert are selling out faster than a round of applause! (No joke!) Set to run at the Palace Theatre in London next month for just four performances only, the show has already seen three of its performances completely sell out! Don't miss the grand re-opening of UK theatre this autumn and be sure to book the last remaining tickets sharpish to guarantee your spot whilst availability lasts!

The Show Must Go On! is a celebration of all things West End! Support the return of theatre today while tickets last!

Last available tickets for The Show Must Go On! disappearing fast!

It's no secret. Everyone is itching to get back into the theatre (safely of course)! Excitement is mounting after the return of SIX was announced followed by the anticipated return of The Play That Goes Wrong. It may seem like a long road ahead but there's a light at the end of the tunnel! Celebrate the return of West End theatre with tickets to The Show Must Go On! charity production.

The Show Must Go On! cast and creatives

Confirmed to appear in 2020's unmissable theatrical event are the casts of such West End favourites as The Book of Mormon& JulietCome From AwayThe Lion King, Dear Evan HansenMamma Mia, Everybody’s Talking About JamieWicked, MatildaSIXThe Prince of Egypt, and TINA The Musical. More shows are set to join in on the fun with an all-star cast set to be announced very soon!

The production is directed by Anna Fox and Luke Sheppard and features set design by Soutra Gilmour, video design by Fray Studio, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Adam Fisher, and Stephen Brooker as conductor.

Get the last remaining best seats for The Show Must Go On! at the Palace Theatre!

The clock is ticking and time is fast running out for you to bag the best available seats at the Palace Theatre! The Show Must Go On! is a must-see event and you won't want to be left saying: "Shoulda, coulda, woulda." Book now!

By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

