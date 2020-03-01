What’s Opening in London Theatre this month? (March 2020) Mar 1, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali (Updated on Mar 4, 2020) It feels like we blinked and missed February, and March is here already with a new influx of shows for us to sink our teeth into. Some shows we’re familiar with, like City of Angels which is a transfer from London’s Donmar Warehouse, and other’s we’re desperate to get tickets for such as Jamie Lloyd’s next show at the Playhouse Theatre, The Seagull. There may have been storm after storm lately, but the West End is looking brighter than ever with this gorgeous range of new shows. Read below to see what’s opening March 2020.

City of Angels transfers to the West End's Garrick Theatre

City of Angels (opens 5 March)

The Donmar Warehouse production of City of Angels is at long last getting its West End transfer and its about time too! The musical was a sell-out, smashing success at London’s Donmar Warehouse, even winning an Olivier Award, taking its number of Olivier wins to 3 including Best Musical as well as Best Musical Revival. The production is back after 5 years and will see the return of Hadley Fraser and Rosalie Craig who will reprise the roles, along with new cast members such as Theo James, Vanessa Williams and Nicola Roberts. We recently interviewed a few of the cast and director Josie Rourke ahead of their first preview at the Garrick Theatre on 5 March here.

On Blueberry Hill (opens 5 March)

A limited 8-week run of Sebastian Barry’s award-winning play is coming to London’s Trafalgar Studios following sell-out runs in Dublin and New York. The gripping production will see Niall Buggy and David Ganly reprise their roles from the world premiere and the following tours, ensuring London audiences are in for an intense, theatrical experience. We recently interviewed the cast members Niall and David along with the director Jim Culleton which you can read all about here. Tickets for On Blueberry Hill are on sale now but be sure to secure them whilst you still can. You can also head to our Twitter and enter a competition to win 1 of 2 pairs of tickets for the show.

Blithe Spirit (opens 5 March)

Tickets for Blithe Spirit at London’s Duke of York’s Theatre are on sale now and booking up fast which comes as no surprise as this strictly limited run stars the iconic Jennifer Saunders who will play Madame Arcati. The story sees Madame Arcati invited over to novelist Charles Condomine’s house to perform a séance as research for his new mystery book. However, when the eccentric medium makes contact with the ghost of Charles’ first wife, life gets a whole load more complicated when the ghost is intent on ruining the marriage of Charles and his current wife Ruth.

The Seagull (opens 11 March)

The next production in Jamie Lloyd’s new season at London’s Playhouse Theatre is nearly here and has been creating buzz that has spread from the West End to Westeros. The Seagull will star Game of Thrones and Me Before You star Emilia Clarke which whilst exciting makes tickets for The Seagull even more difficult to get hold off. Be sure to book quickly, safely and securely with us now to nab those last remaining tickets. Anya Reiss’ adaptation of Anton Chekov’s work uses modern language and gives the dark comedy a whole new take that you won’t want to miss.

Monday Favourites at The Other Palace: Jordan Luke Gage (opens 16 March)

Monday Favourites is the third season from The Other Palace, back by popular demand, and here to give the exclusive chance to see your favourite West End stars in an intimate solo concert. This particular show provides the opportunity to see & Juliet’s very own Romeo played by no other than Jordan Luke Gage in a solo concert where he will perform various numbers from shows he’s been in such as & Juliet and Bat Out Of Hell and even some original material! This West End superstar has quickly risen to stardom due to his leading roles, his popularity amongst theatre fans increasing rapidly, so be sure to book your Jordan Luke Gage tickets whilst availability lasts.

Also opening in March 2020…

Love, Love, Love opens at the Lyric Hammersmith on 6 March 2020.

The Marriage of Figaro opens at the London Coliseum on 14 March 2020.

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike opens at Charing Cross Theatre on 21 March 2020.

Run Sister Run opens at Soho Theatre on 25 March 2020.

Rusalka opens at the London Coliseum on 28 March 2020.

Remembering the Oscars opens at the Peacock Theatre on 30 March 2020.