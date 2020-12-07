A Christmas Carol Tickets at the Dominion Theatre, London

New socially distanced A Christmas Carol heads to the Dominion Theatre to play a limited festive season!

Important information

Child policy
To be confirmed.
Running time
To be confirmed.
Performance dates
Monday, 7 December 2020 - Saturday, 2 January 2021
Special notice
COVID safety measures and social distancing will be in place front of house, on stage, backstage and throughout the Dominion Theatre. If you become unable to attend, unwell or are having to isolate, you will be able to exchange your tickets free of charge up to 24 hours before your performance.

Next Available Performances of A Christmas Carol

TODAY is 15th October 2020

December 2020

Tags:

MusicalConcertsFamily FriendlyChristmasChildrenClassicsCheap Theatre TicketsTop ShowsHot TicketsBest Of BritishAmerican ClassicStar PowerLimited RunBest family showsBritish Classic

We use cookies