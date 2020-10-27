Cast announced for The Show Must Go On! Live at the Palace

Find out who is starring in The Show Must Go On! Live below!

The Show Must Go On! West End cast announced

The London cast of The Show Must Go On! is set to star Aisha Jawando in a performance from TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, Alice Fearn in a performance from Come From Away, Christine Allado and Alexia Khadime in a performance from The Prince of Egypt, Collette Guitart and Hana Stewart in a performance from SIX, Gavin Spokes in a performance from Hamilton, Helen Woolfe and Laura Pick in a performance from Wicked, Holly-Anne Hull and Rhys Whitfield in a performance from The Phantom Of The Opera, Jordan Luke Gage in a performance from & Juliet, Layton Williams in a performance from Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Mazz Murray in a performance from Mamma Mia!, Sam Tutty in a performance from Dear Evan Hansen, Shan Ako and Frances Ruffelle in a performance from Les Misérables, Tilly-Raye Bayer, Imogen Cole, Alyssa D’Souza, Alex Munden and Carly Thoms in a performance from The Royal Shakespeare Company’s Matilda The Musical, Zizi Strallen in a performance from Mary Poppins, cast members in a performance from Disney’s The Lion King, and cast members in a performance from The Book of Mormon.

About The Show Must Go On! Live at the Palace Theatre

The upcoming star-studded production of The Show Must Go On! Live comes from the same team that brought you The Show Must Go On! merchandise. The staged show will run from 11 to 15 November and is in a live concert format that celebrates the wealth of West End and UK theatre talents, with all profits going to The Fleabag Support Fund and Acting For Others.

The Show Must Go On! Palace Theatre creative team

The show is directed by Luke Sheppard and Anna Fox and features set design from Soutra Gilmour and lighting design from Neil Austin. The concert is produced in London's West End by the Theatre Support Fund & Take Two Theatricals.

