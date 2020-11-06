The Show Must Go On! at the Palace postpones performances to January 2021 Nov 6, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The show will indeed go on, just not this month. The charity concert series at the Palace Theatre was due to play a strictly limited run from 11 November until 15 November 2020 but has now been forced to reschedule due to the new England lockdown. The Show Must Go On! will now run in late January, it has been confirmed. Customers will be contacted by their point of sale about exchanging tickets.

The Show Must Go On! will still celebrate all things West End this January!

Charity concert series The Show Must Go On! moves dates to January 2021

Due to the November lockdown in England, The Show Must Go On! will now play at the Palace Theatre in London's West End from 20 to 24 January 2021. Customers will be contacted regarding exchanging their tickets or refunds. All profits on ticket sales for The Show Must Go On! will be donated to The Fleabag Support Fund and Acting For Others.

Will the cast of The Show Must Go On! change for rescheduled performances?

The Show Must Go On! cast is subject to change due to the rescheduled performances and potential scheduling conflicts for actors. Shows that had been slated to participate in the concert series included & Juliet, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Disney’s The Lion King, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Hamilton, Les Misérables, Mamma Mia!, Mary Poppins, The Royal Shakespeare Company’s Matilda The Musical, SIX, The Book of Mormon, The Phantom Of The Opera, The Prince of Egypt, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, and Wicked.

Casting for the newly rescheduled run has yet to be announced.



The Show Must Go On! Palace Theatre creative team

The West End charity concert series The Show Must Go On! is directed by Anna Fox and Luke Sheppard and features set design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Howard Hudson and Neil Austin, video design by Finn Ross and Fray Studio, sound design by Adam Fisher, and musical supervision and conduction from Stephen Brooker. The show is produced by Take Two Theatricals and the Theatre Support Fund+.