The Show Must Go On! at the Palace postpones performances to January 2021

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

The show will indeed go on, just not this month. The charity concert series at the Palace Theatre was due to play a strictly limited run from 11 November until 15 November 2020 but has now been forced to reschedule due to the new England lockdown. The Show Must Go On! will now run in late January, it has been confirmed. Customers will be contacted by their point of sale about exchanging tickets.

The Show Must Go On! at the Palace postpones performances to January 2021
The Show Must Go On! will still celebrate all things West End this January!

Charity concert series The Show Must Go On! moves dates to January 2021

Due to the November lockdown in England, The Show Must Go On! will now play at the Palace Theatre in London's West End from 20 to 24 January 2021. Customers will be contacted regarding exchanging their tickets or refunds. All profits on ticket sales for The Show Must Go On! will be donated to The Fleabag Support Fund and Acting For Others.

Will the cast of The Show Must Go On! change for rescheduled performances?

The Show Must Go On! cast is subject to change due to the rescheduled performances and potential scheduling conflicts for actors. Shows that had been slated to participate in the concert series included & Juliet, Come From AwayDear Evan HansenDisney’s The Lion King, Everybody’s Talking About JamieHamiltonLes MisérablesMamma Mia!Mary PoppinsThe Royal Shakespeare Company’s Matilda The Musical,  SIXThe Book of Mormon, The Phantom Of The OperaThe Prince of Egypt, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, and Wicked.

Casting for the newly rescheduled run has yet to be announced.


The Show Must Go On! Palace Theatre creative team

The West End charity concert series The Show Must Go On! is directed by Anna Fox and Luke Sheppard and features set design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Howard Hudson and Neil Austin, video design by Finn Ross and Fray Studio, sound design by Adam Fisher, and musical supervision and conduction from Stephen Brooker. The show is produced by Take Two Theatricals and the Theatre Support Fund+.

Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

Related news

Martin Shaw and Jenny Seagrove to star in Love Letters at Theatre Royal Haymarket

Posted on | By Jade Ali |

The first post-lockdown new production of a play will open at London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket next month.... Read more

Oliver Dowden: Entertainment venues can remain open for rehearsals and streamed performances

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

It was confirmed at 9pm last evening that entertainment venues, including theatres, shall be allowed to remain open f... Read more

Entertainment venues in England to close from Thursday until 2 December

Posted on | By London Theatre Direct |

Following a government briefing on Saturday evening, it has been announced that entertainment venues (including ... Read more

Follow us for instant updates and special offers

Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

We use cookies