Black Broadway and West End stars to perform online charity concert live at Cadogan Hall

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

The benefit concert entitled TURN UP! will take place in early July and will feature a whole host of major Black-British and African-American actors.

Special charity concert TURN UP! to play live early next month!

An upcoming benefit concert entitled TURN UP! in solidarity with Black Lives Matter (BLM) and produced by Club 11 has been announced and will be staged at Cadogan Hall in London early next month. The project, which has been put together by Ryan Carter and Nicole Raquel Dennis, will be recorded onstage with a live band and will feature poetry, speeches, readings, and more from key members of the Black community.

On the new one-off event, Dennis stated: "TURN UP! is something that we've needed in London for a long time. Black voices need to be heard and celebrated now and forever. Hopefully, this will be the start of many more celebrations to come."

TURN UP! is supported by APEX Acoustics, Getty Images, and William J Connolly and the show will be raising funds for The Bail Project, The Black Curriculum, The Okra Project, and UK Black Pride – all in support of BLM.

The concert will be made available to stream for two nights only at the beginning of July, with further details to be announced very soon.

Who is performing for TURN UP! live at London's Cadogan Hall?

Those appearing for the TURN UP! charity concert include: 

Alexandra Grey (How To Get Away With Murder)
Alexia Khadime (The Lion King, Wicked)
Cameron Bernard Jones (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical)
Cedric Neal (Back to the Future: The Musical)
Chloë Davies (Strategic Officer for UK Black Pride)
Claudia Kariuki (Priscilla, Queen of the Desert)
Danielle Steers (SIX The Musical)
Jay Perry (Hamilton)
Jeannette Bayardelle (Girl from the North Country - Broadway)
Jordan Shaw (Tick Tick Boom, Miss Saigon)
Kelly Agbowu (Les Miserables, The Book of Mormon, Waitress)
Layton Williams (Everybody's Talking About Jamie)
Marcus Collins (Kinky Boots, Hairspray)
Melanie La Barrie (& Juliet)
Natalie Kassanga (Dear Evan Hansen)
Obioma Ugoala (Motown)
Sandra Marvin (Hairspray)
Sharon Rose (Caroline, or Change)
Trevor Dion Nicholas (Aladdin The Musical)
Vinegar Strokes (RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 1)
Vula Malinga (Basement Jaxx singer/collaborator)

More performers are to be announced.

Keep checking back on our news pages for more details on the TURN UP! Cadogan Hall concert along with other West End and UK theatre news.
