What's opening in London Theatre this month? (February 2020) Feb 1, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali At long last, what feels like the longest month of the year, January, is over and with a new month, we are set to welcome new shows. February may be the shortest month of the year but by no means does that mean there are less new productions to be excited by. This month we are excited to welcome various long-awaited shows from the likes of Pretty Woman to Be More Chill. Whether you want to romance it up this Valentines or not, the West End has a new show perfect for you.

Endgame starring Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming at London's Old Vic begins 1 February.

Endgame (opens 1 February)

Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming will star in Samuel Beckett’s Endgame which is being revived especially for London’s The Old Vic Theatre’s fifth season. This one-act comedy is considered one of Beckett’s greatest plays and was originally premiered in French at London’s Royal Court Theatre in April 1957 and was later translated into English by Beckett himself. The story follows Hamm, a blind old man, who finds himself at a crossroads with his servant Clov. Doubled up with Beckett’s short play Rough For Theatre II, Old Vic Endgame tickets are an absolute must but you’ll have to act quickly before it sells-out!

The Prince of Egypt (opens 5 February)

Based on the DreamWorks Animation film of the same name, comes the new stage musical The Prince of Egypt set to make its London premiere at the West End’s Dominion Theatre. Following the story, we know and love from the film that follows brother Ramses and Moses separated by their sense of belonging and duty. It will feature popular songs from the film including ‘When You Believe’ as well as 10 new songs written by Stephen Schwartz especially for the staged version of the musical. Tickets for The Prince of Egypt are the hot ticket of the moment so be sure to book yours whilst availability lasts.

Message in a Bottle (opens 6 February)

Message in a Bottle features choreography by Kate Prince and is set to the world-renowned hits of celebrated artist Sting. Sadler’s Wells and Universal Music UK presents Message in a Bottle, an exciting new dance theatre production from Sadler’s Wells Associate Artist and acclaimed choreographer Kate Prince with music from 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist Sting. Prince popularly choreographed Some Like It Hip-Hop and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. Favourite Sting songs are included such as ‘Every Breath You Take’, ‘Roxanne’, ‘Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic’, ‘Walking on the Moon’, ‘Fields of Gold’, ‘Englishman in New York’, and ‘Shape of my Heart’. The production features phenomenal dancers from as ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company, including winner of Sky 1’s Got to Dance (2013) Lukas McFarlane as Leto. Tickets for Message in a Bottle are available now for its world premiere at London’s Peacock Theatre.

Be More Chill (opens 12 February)

The Broadway cult phenomenon Be More Chill is going to arrive this month at London’s The Other Palace for an 11-week run and tickets are going fast! Featuring a Tony Award-nominated score that put this musical on the map and with a mind-bending story that is like Loserville meets a supercomputer fever dream. Stephen Brackett directs this unusual teen love story as we follow Jeremy trying to win the love of his high school crush with the help of a supercomputer inside his head. The London Be More Chill cast features Scott Folan, Blake Patrick Anderson, Renee Lamb and Millie O’Connell. This is no time to be chill, act quickly and book your Be More Chill tickets whilst availability lasts!

Pretty Woman (opens 13 February)

Based on the 90s film of the same name starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere came the Broadway musical adaption and finally the West End transfer is coming just in time for Valentines Day. London Pretty Woman tickets are available now but be quick if you want to see it in its opening month as this highly anticipated musical has been the hottest ticket in town since becoming available. The West End production will star Aimie Atkinson and Danny Mac as Vivian and Edward respectively. It will feature direction and choreography from Tony Award-winning Jerry Mitchell and an original score from Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. Pretty Woman: The Musical is the must-see musical this Valentines!

Lucie Jones Live at the Adelphi (opens 16 February)

Lucie Jones is very at home at the West End’s Adelphi Theatre thanks to her lead role as Jenna in Waitress. The musical theatre star came into the public eye in 2009 when she was an X Factor contestant. She has firmly since made her name on the stage, her theatre credits include the likes of Legally Blonde, Rent and The Wedding Singer. Now, Jones is at long last going to perform her first West End solo concert along with special guests Waitress co-star Marisha Wallace and John Owen-Jones. Selling fast already, you’ll need to act quickly to secure your Lucie Jones Live at the Adelphi tickets!

Also opening in February 2020…

Collapsible closes at Bush Theatre on 5 February 2020.

Opera Undone closes at Trafalgar Studios on 5 February 2020.

maliphantworks3 opens at The Coronet Theatre on 6 February 2020.

The High Table opens at Bush Theatre on 8 February 2020.

La Cage aux Folles opens at Park Theatre on 12 February 2020.

Luisa Miller opens at London Coliseum on 12 February 2020.

Pass Over opens at Kiln Theatre on 13 February 2020.

Madam Butterfly opens at London Coliseum on 26 February 2020.

