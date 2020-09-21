Here's what the cast of SIX have been up to since lockdown

Find out what King Henry VIII's divorcees have been up these past several months. The return of SIX is just weeks away!

Alexia McIntosh donned the 'master chef hat'

The Jamaican-British actress rose to West End stardom after her acclaimed performance of Anna of Cleves in the SIX UK tour landed her the same role in the London production. Just before the lockdown, McIntosh co-announced the 2020 Olivier Award nominees alongside Gavin Creel (The Book of Mormon, Prince Edward Theatre; Waitress, Adelphi Theatre). Aside from reuniting with her fellow co-stars for West End Live, she was also announced in August as a judge for the 2020 West End Bake Off, joining the panel with Beverley Knight (The Drifters Girl; Garrick Theatre) and Steven Carter-Bailey and selecting Natasha Ferguson as the winner of the contest.

What Courtney Bowman was up to during lockdown

Current Anne Boleyn "impersonator" Courtney Bowman is perhaps best known for originating the role of Fatimah in both the Crucible and Apollo Theatre productions of Everybody's Talking About Jamie. Whilst in lockdown, she showed her solidarity and support for Black Lives Matter following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. Later, on 13 September, she appeared in Roles We'll Never Play at the Turbine Theatre in London. She was due to perform for the summer drive-in performances of SIX before the event was eventually cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic and localised epicentres.

Danielle Steers 'zigazig ah-ed' with Aimie Atkinson and more

Danielle Steers stayed in the public eye pretty much all throughout the spring and summer lockdown. Perhaps most notably, she portrayed Scary Spice for the sell-out, one-off special Spice World LIVE West End Concert, which was staged at The Drive In Troubaodur Meridian Water on 1 August and saw her perform alongside her former SIX alum Aimie Atkinson (Pretty Woman) as Ginger Spice, Bronte Barbe as Baby Spice, Mary Poppins' Zizi Strallen as Posh Spice, and Lucie Jones (Waitress) as Sporty Spice.

Following Spice World, she returned to The Drive In again to perform in concert for the West End Musical Drive In series. Steers also showed solidarity for BLM and performed for London Club 11's charity event TURN UP to help raise money for 11 BLM charities. She also helped raise funds for Make A Wish UK, Acting for Others, and Save the Children when she performed "Lay Me Down" with MTA Online graduate Rosemary Bashford.

Jarnéia Richard-Noel maintains a graceful social media presence

Compared to the other girls, Jarnéia Richard-Noel laid low for much of the lockdown but did manage to perform a live solo concert from her home for Leave a Light On hosted by The Theatre Cafe on 22 May 2020. Best known for originating the role of Catherine of Aragon for the Arts Theatre production of SIX, the Urdang Academy graduate remained very active on Twitter, expressing her solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement whilst keeping her fans engaged. She will soon return to the stage with her SIX co-stars this November.

Natalie Paris, 'the queen of busy bees'

Natalie Paris was perhaps the most occupied out of everyone in the group. On 24 March, right after West End theatres were shut, she performed a concert for the Leave a Light On series hosted by The Theatre Cafe. She later joined students of Rom Theatre Arts on Zoom and took part in Week 6 of London Theatre Direct's Instagram series Lockdown Theatre [Direct] with a coffee and tea time chat.

Paris then performed for the Sunday Favourites at the Other Palace Online Edition on 17 May; gave a vocal workshop for the Irish Youth Musical Theatre Fest; participated in Theatre Camp Live in Conversation on 20 May; sang live on BBC Essex on 24 May; recorded an episode for the Game of Shows podcast entitled "SIX vs Hamilton"; performed for The Bail Project musical marathon to raise awareness for BLM; performed for West End Musical Brunch to raise funds for The Bail Project; and performed the song "My First Ex-Boyfriend" by Richard Marsh, Miranda Cooper and Nick Coler from Son of Rambow as part of a free virtual concert to celebrate Stiles + Drew Prize nominees.

Sophie Isaacs performs a new musical number, bakes some goodies, and more!

Sophie Isaacs (Goldilocks and the Three Bears, London Palladium; Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical, Edinburgh Festival Fringe) joined friend and fellow actor Christopher Parkinson (& Juliet) for the weekly Baking Live segment of Lockdown Theatre [Direct] (weeks 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7). She also led a SIX Master Class for The Sing Space; performed the song "Monster" from Frozen as part of The Theatre Cafe's Leave a Light On on 1 April; donated to Black Lives Matter; and participated in West End Best Friend: The Unity Project.

But perhaps most noteworthy was her performance of the song "Flat 15B" as part of a new upcoming musical Halls. The music video for "Flat 15B" saw Isaacs perform alongside Alex Thomas-Smith (Dear Evan Hansen), Cameron Burt (Mamma Mia!), Grace Mouat (& Juliet), Millie O’Connell (Be More Chill), Olivia Moore (Waitress), Tarinn Callender (Come From Away), newcomer and recent Guilford School of Acting (GSA) graduate Matteo Johnson, who participated in last year's workshop for the new show.

Henry VIII six ex-wives back and ready to slay the stage this autumn!

McIntosh, Bowman, Steers, Richard-Noel, Paris, and Isaacs may have been busy on other projects and events this summer, but they are back and ready to return to the West End in SIX The Musical. You don't want to miss one of the hottest West End events of the year. Book the last remaining SIX tickets to secure the best seats at the Lyric Theatre at the best prices whilst availability lasts!