West End and UK theatre shows that have been rescheduled for 2020, 2021, and 2022 May 6, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Yesterday, SOLT announced that London theatres would remain closed until at least 28 June. While it seems that closures will be now extended on a rolling basis as we await more information, we still hope that theatres across the country can be reopened soon, and above all, in a safe and hygienically sound environment. Nevertheless, below is a list of UK and West End shows that have either already been rescheduled with new dates or will be rescheduled soon. Tickets for rescheduled performances will generally be valid for new performance dates or can be exchanged. Find out more about your entitlement to a refund or exchange in our compilation of frequently asked questions regarding coronavirus cancellations here.

Sister Act and Hairspray are two big West End productions with confirmed new dates.

List of West End, London and UK Theatre shows rescheduled amidst coronavirus crisis

📰 Please note that not all rescheduled performances are on sale yet. Be sure to sign up to London Theatre Direct's mailing list to be notified as soon as tickets become available for some of these rescheduled shows.



UK and West End shows with new dates confirmed due to COVID-19

Hairspray The Musical – The hit with maximum lift is making a comeback this September as part of the ENO season at the London Coliseum after the production was forced to reschedule due to the pandemic. Starring Michael Ball as Edna Turnblad, Lizzie Bea as Tracy Turnblad, Marisha Wallace as Motormouth, Paul Merton as Wilbur Turnblad, Rita Simons as Velma von Tussle, Jonny Amies as Link Larkin and more, Hairspray is now scheduled to run from 1 September until 7 November 2020 . Tickets are on sale now!



Sister Act The Musical – Arguably set to be one of the biggest West End shows of the summer, not even Sister Act could pray the coronavirus away. The Eventim Apollo production announced late last month that it would be postponed to next summer with all current tickets automatically shifted to the new 2021 performance dates. Best of all, Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Saunders will still be getting back in the habit! Sister Act opens next summer on 20 July 2021 and will run until 29 August 2021 before embarking on a UK tour, the dates of which have yet to be announced.

101 Dalmations The Musical (15 May 2021 to 20 June 2021) and Romeo and Juliet (26 June 2021 to 24 July 2021) – The two productions at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre have both been postponed to next summer.

Carousel – The 2020 revival at the Kilworth House Theatre has now been postponed to May 2021.

Friends – The Musical Parody – Also known as Friendsical, this musical about the iconic TV sitcom has rescheduled a few of its tour dates to 2021. The new stage production enjoyed a successful run at the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe and embarked on its UK tour on March 2020 before being put "on a break."

Liza Pulman – The popular British singer and actress will now take to the stage at Riverside Studios from 19 to 25 April in 2021 after being forced to reschedule her performances.

Mamma Mia! – The feel-good touring production of the hit West End musical has rescheduled dates for its stops in Aberdeen, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bristol, Canterbury, Eastbourne, Glasgow, Hull, Liverpool, Nottingham, Plymouth, and Sunderland in 2022, with more updates to be announced.

One Man, Two Guvnors – The Bolton Octagon's revival of Richard Bean's critically acclaimed comedy will now be postponed next summer, running from 17 June to 17 July.

Six the Musical – The show has rescheduled some of its tour dates to 2021 to compensate for cancelled performances. The West End production of SIX is currently booking until 31 January 2021.

The Book of Mormon – The UK tour of this West End favourite has reshuffled some of its stops in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Leeds, Liverpool and Southampton to later in 2021. The London production of The Book of Mormon is currently booking at the Prince of Wales Theatre until 6 March 2021 in an open-ended run.

The Lion King – The 20th-anniversary tour of The Lion King will now have a number of new dates extending into 2022 at the Bradford Alhambra and Wales' Millenium Centre. The West End production is currently booking until 4 July 2021 at the Lyceum Theatre.

We Will Rock You – The touring production will now run in 2021.

Whitney – Queen of the Night – The show Whitney has moved its West End date to 7 February 2021 at London's Adelphi Theatre.

UK and West End shows with newly scheduled dates yet to be confirmed

4000 Miles – The Old Vic Theatre announced on 23 March that the star-studded new production of Amy Herzog's 4000 Miles, which was due to star Call Me By Your Name's Timothée Chalamet and Eileen Atkins, would be postponed to a later date. New performance dates have yet to be announced, but the venue has stressed that all current ticketholders will have the option to keep their tickets, which are valid for the new run. London Theatre Direct will contact its customers in the coming weeks or months as soon as The Old Vic makes an announcement following official government advice. Ticketholders to 4000 Miles at The Old Vic are encouraged to keep their tickets to secure their spot to see this high-in-demand show.

Bridge Theatre – The world premiere of The Southbury Child, as well as Judi Dench's I Remember It Well, are to be rescheduled as soon as there will be more clarity from the government on when theatres can be reopened.

Charing Cross Theatre – What was meant to be the first-ever London Climate Change Festival coupled with the premiere of Vanya and Sonya and Masha and Spike starring Janie Dee has been postponed. The Charing Cross Theatre made the announcement on 13 March before performance venues were officially shut.

Chichester Festival Theatre – The 2020 season has been cancelled but the shows South Pacific and The Unfriend have been moved up to unspecified dates in 2021.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie – Tour dates for this popular West End powerhouse production have been postponed to 2021 with more details on the way. It's unclear whether the London production of Everybody's Talking About Jamie will return.

Identical – Based on The Parent Trap, the new musical by Stiles and Drew will now be performed in 2021 with specific dates yet to be determined.

New Vic Theatre – The Company of Wolves has been postponed to 2021.

Oldham Coliseum – The Jungle Book will now be performed around Easter time in 2021.

Pitlochry Festival Theatre – The entire 2020 season has been rescheduled to 2021.

Sunday in the Park with George – The highly anticipated West End revival of Sunday in the Park with Goerge, which was meant to run at the Savoy Theatre in London this summer, has now been postponed to 2021 with exact dates yet to be determined. The show's co-stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford announced the news this week and confirmed that they'll be reprising their roles for the 2021 run.

📰 Keep checking back on our news pages here for all the latest London theatre and West End coronavirus information.